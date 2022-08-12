Another view: A question of openness

Nominees for a new state ethics board will be vetted for their ability to keep secrets. That wasn’t the problem with the old one.

In a questionnaire for prospective members of the fledging state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, a question on how they will promote transparency — among a host of other things — is all of 44 words long. A question on the need to maintain secrecy, however, stretches for 144 words.

If that’s a reflection of the priorities of this new commission, it’s off to a bad start.

Secrecy, after all, was one of the problems with the commission’s failed predecessor, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. JCOPE’s rules prevented the public from even knowing how individual commissioners voted, leaving the public in the dark about whether these political appointees were secretly protecting their patrons, allies and cronies.

That created an environment for an insular body that was unaccountable to the public in any meaningful way – unaccountable for what it did, and unaccountable for what it didn’t do. And when secrecy rules were breached, it wasn’t in the service of inform the public, but to leak information on a commission vote to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The questionnaire was designed by a committee, composed of law school deans or associate deans from around the state, that will review the nominees for the commission after they’re named by the governor, Assembly speaker, Senate majority leader, minority leaders of the Senate and Assembly, the comptroller and attorney general. (We’ve already expressed our concern with public officials appointing their own watchdogs, but that’s another matter.)

The question on openness is among the shorter ones in the questionnaire, asking how prospective members would ensure that “integrity, fairness, accountability, transparency, and independence” should guide the commission’s work.

By comparison, the question on confidentiality is the longest. It discusses the reasons for confidentiality and asks for detailed responses on processes and protocols, and even how they would design a code of conduct regarding confidentiality. It also asks whether they would resign, or vote to remove a fellow commissioner, for violating confidentiality.

The message right from the start seems to be that confidentiality is a far more serious concern than transparency. We can think of at least a few more questions on openness that would be worth asking: Should commissioners on an ethics body feel free to speak their minds on non-confidential matters? Should they be allowed to explain their votes publicly? Should they be allowed to publicly voice disagreement with the outcome of an investigation, or the failure to undertake an investigation at all? Should all questions from the press be referred to or vetted by a public relations person?

Perhaps the review committee feels that the need for transparency is so self-evident that the question doesn’t need much explanation or specificity. Perhaps it will give as much weight to that answer as it will to the response on secrecy.

Don’t get us wrong: There is a place for confidentiality on an investigative body like this, just as there is for police agencies, prosecutors and grand juries. Investigations can be compromised, reputations unfairly tarnished. The issue here is the apparent emphasis on secrecy over transparency. Both are essential.