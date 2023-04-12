HIT: Children and families once again packed Hoopes Park in Auburn for the annual pre-Easter gathering on Saturday.

Hosted for the second year in a row by the Auburn Rotary Club, the Easter egg hunt was revived last year after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of colored eggs were up for grabs, and some of them could be redeemed for prizes. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance to meet with children. The event is co-sponsored by Aflac and Joe Calarco, Mesa Grande Taqueria and private donors.

MISS: Authorities said that the operator of a pair of websites must pay more than $44,000 in fines for deception.

The state Attorney General's Office said that the websites were similar to the Department of State's Division of Corporations site and used images closely resembling the agency's logo and seal. The sites did not include any disclosures notifying visitors that they were operated by a third party and offered services provided by the Department of State and charged customers at a higher rate, such as $135 for a certified copy of a certificate of incorporation that the Department of State charges $10 for a copy of.

"Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it's unethical and illegal," Attorney General Letitia James said. "These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so."

HIT: Flower shows will be returning to the New York State Fair for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The shows have historically been one of the mainstays of the Horticulture Building, but the competitions have not been held since the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and still getting back on its feet in 2021. Shows planned this summer include gladiolus, outdoor-grown garden fruits and vegetables, dahlia, trees and shrubs, container-grown plants, garden flowers and roses, ornamental grasses and grass-like plants and hosta cut leaf.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd