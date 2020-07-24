Hits & Misses: Celebration in Seneca Falls, Cayuga County unemployment grows, TomatoFest carries on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: Leaping from a plane 5,000 feet in the air is a good way to practice social distancing from your audience, as four women proved recently in Seneca Falls. The members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team put on a show near the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a celebration of the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, took place in 1920.

MISS: The continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic pushed Cayuga County's monthly unemployment to an all-time high for the month of June. The state Department of Labor said that the county's June 2020 jobless rate reached 10.6%. The rate was 3.9% for the same month of 2019. It's also the highest county mark for any June dating back to 1990, the oldest year for which the labor department has figures for the county, but it was lower than most areas of the state and nation.