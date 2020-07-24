Hits & Misses: Celebration in Seneca Falls, Cayuga County unemployment grows, TomatoFest carries on

HIT: Leaping from a plane 5,000 feet in the air is a good way to practice social distancing from your audience, as four women proved recently in Seneca Falls. The members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team put on a show near the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a celebration of the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States. The ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbids states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, took place in 1920.
MISS: The continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic pushed Cayuga County's monthly unemployment to an all-time high for the month of June. The state Department of Labor said that the county's June 2020 jobless rate reached 10.6%. The rate was 3.9% for the same month of 2019. It's also the highest county mark for any June dating back to 1990, the oldest year for which the labor department has figures for the county, but it was lower than most areas of the state and nation.
HIT: CNY TomatoFest is carrying on its mission as best as possible as COVID-19 has scrambled most social gatherings. A concert and food drive to support Cayuga County food pantries will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The concert will feature Julie Howard, Perform 4 Purpose, Glass Image and the Joe Whiting Band, and fried dough will also be available for purchase from the Cultural Italian American Organization. The CNY TomatoFest committee will collect nonperishable food items for Cayuga County food pantries. Admission is $10 per car. Attendees will be asked to stay in their cars in order to follow social distancing. For more information, visit cnytomatofest.org.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
