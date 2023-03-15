HIT: The Skaneateles hockey team won the state championship on Sunday, the fifth in program history and the third time since 2015.

The Lakers beat defending Division II champs Pelham 4-1 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo. Skaneateles scored two minutes into the game and then added two more before the first intermission and never looked back.

Skaneateles is now tied with Section VI’s Williamsville North and Section IV’s Ithaca for the second-most championships in New York state history. Only Section X’s Salmon River and Massena, with six apiece, have more.

“It means a lot,” goalie Chad Lowe said. “We’re in the record books. It feels great.”

MISS: With just a few days left in the season, Mother Nature decided that it wasn't quite time for winter to be over, and proceeded to drop several inches of snow across Auburn and Cayuga County.

Snowstorms are nothing new to people in this area, but they do cause disruptions with work and school schedules, and meal deliveries to the homebound sometimes have to be canceled.

The sheriff's office issued a travel advisory until 8 a.m. Wednesday because of slick roads and limited visibility.

HIT: The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced last week that it has permanently protected 23 acres on the west side of Skaneateles Lake with a conservation easement.

The property is located off West Lake Road and borders a public boat launch managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The land trust said protection of the property will safeguard habitat for birds and other wildlife in an area that is facing significant development pressure. The property is in close proximity to another 14-acre parcel also protected by a conservation easement. The connection between the two properties provides a critical corridor for wildlife.

The land was donated by siblings Tami, Debra, Reid and Tara Renner.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.