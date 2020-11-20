Hits & Misses: Students join Auburn school board, winter sports up in the air, rare cat found safe

HIT: High school students will now be represented by one of their own at future meetings of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. The student liaisons to the board won't be allowed to vote but will be able to take part in discussions. There is one student board seat, and three students will rotate at the meetings, making sure the voice of the student body is heard before the board makes decisions on important topics. The student members are Lea Digiovanni, Jane Oliver and James Vasile.

MISS: Some winter high school sports that should have started Nov. 16 are now being delayed until at least Jan. 4, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced this week. Because of the dangers posed by COVID-19, officials are still waiting to see if "high-risk" sports that include close contact can be played. That means basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and volleyball are off until further notice, another unfortunate circumstance in a year that's been full of them.