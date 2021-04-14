Our view: Auburn may do better with private garbage service

As Auburn closes its landfill, the city should also explore getting out of the garbage collection business altogether.

The city council is currently tweaking a budget proposal with a 3% percent increase in spending and 3.3% property tax hike. The city also is looking at the possibility of increasing garbage collection and transfer station fees to help address gaps in the funds for those operations, and a water rate increase could also be in the works. It could all add up to an impactful increase in out-of-pocket expenses for taxpayers to the city.

The Department of Public Works is requesting $1.7 million for refuse collection in the next city budget, an increase of 2.3%, and suggested that the city should "reevaluate" its garbage collection fees.

An option we encourage the council to explore is outsourcing its garbage collection service. That doesn't necessarily mean residents would stop getting the service automatically, but instead a private company could be hired to provide it under a contract with the city.