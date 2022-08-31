Our view: Balance cannabis businesses, concerns of New York state communities

Businesspeople and municipalities are both making plans for the day when marijuana stores are going to be allowed to open in New York state, and we hope they work cooperatively so that things go as smoothly as possible.

Auburn and Skaneateles are among the places where officials are tweaking zoning laws that to dictate where legal cannabis shops may be located and how many hours per day they will be allowed to operate.

It's good to make plans and be as prepared as possible, and because legal cannabis has already launched in other places, it's easy to see how it works well and how it sometimes doesn't. Skaneateles officials are wise to consider the potential impacts of heavy traffic and long lines, as have been seen in other cities. Auburn is planning to keep cannabis consumption sites separated from schools, homes and playgrounds.

State regulations have yet to be finalized, but they will certainly include a long list of requirements regarding advertising, packaging and dosages of marijuana products. And cannabis must not be sold to anyone under 21.

And while we don't presume that many cannabis retailers are going to intentionally skirt the rules, the reality is that there are bad actors in all sorts of businesses (bars that routinely turn a blind eye to underage drinkers, for example), so enforcement is going to be key to keeping things under control.

Recent legal action and a hefty fine levied against an Aurelius smoke shop for selling banned products and other violations should serve as a reminder that rule-breakers won't be able to get away with it for long, and there will be consequences for operating a business out of bounds of state and local regulations.

The balancing act now in play is to lay the groundwork allowing legal enterprises to operate without becoming a nuisance to their neighbors.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.