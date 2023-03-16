Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be fighting an uphill battle to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes in New York state, but we believe the pros of such a ban would outweigh any cons, and we'd like to see it happen.

Hochul's state budget proposal would seek to end the sale of all flavored vaping and tobacco products as well as raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes to $5.35.

Hochul didn't start this fight. Advocates have been pushing back for years against the inequitable marketing of menthol cigarettes, their connection to teen smoking, and the harm that they cause — especially in Black communities.

Extensive research has shown that menthol flavoring entices young people to try smoking and many of them then become addicted. Menthol smokes have historically been heavily marketed in minority communities, and the decades-long result is that 85% of Black smokers smoke menthol cigarettes.

The American Heart Association of Central New York said that for decades, Big Tobacco companies blanketed Black and brown communities with slick advertising pushing menthol cigarettes and purposely lowered their prices for Newport cigarettes in low-income neighborhoods.

Today, the Heart Association said, Black cigarette smokers are nearly 11-times more likely to use menthol cigarettes than white smokers, and Black Americans suffer from the greatest share of tobacco-related deaths out of any racial or ethnic group in the Unites States.

A big opponent of the ban has been convenience store owners, who say that a retail sales ban would simply push smokers to shop at tribal lands, neighboring states or illicit street sales, with not only jobs being lost in the process but millions of dollars in tax revenues for counties.

Others have argued that overburdened law-enforcement agencies will be tasked with enforcing the ban and that Black people buying and selling cigarettes on the secondary market will become targets for the police.

Advocates of a menthol ban say that enforcement would be limited to brick-and-mortar retail stores and not individual purchase, use or possession.

Budget plans released this week by the Assembly and Senate both include the increased cigarette tax but not the menthol ban, but a state budget is still a long way from being passed, and public health advocates say they're prepared to continue lobbying for a ban.

We're skeptical of claims that this change would have a major impact on jobs and tax revenue, and any minor impact should be weighed against the health care savings, including costly Medicaid expenses to county governments, that will come with fewer people using these products.

With an overriding goal of saving lives, we believe a menthol cigarette ban in New York is worth fighting for.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd