Our view: Congress needs to help stop deadly drugs

Inaction by the federal government on a soon-to-expire drug regulation could have a devastating impact across the country, including right here in Cayuga County.

The temporary classification of fentanyl analogues as dangerous drugs gives law enforcement an easier path to building cases against traffickers and provides long prison sentences for manufacturers and distributors. Synthetic opioids are currently classified as Schedule 1 drugs because they serve no legitimate medical use but have a great potential for abuse. Public health officials fear that allowing the stiff criminal penalties on the drugs to expire will result in synthetic drugs flooding cities across the country.

Cayuga County officials know full well how serious a threat that is, having seen a large number of overdose deaths in the last year involving combinations of drugs that often contained fentanyl.