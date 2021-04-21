Our view: Congress needs to help stop deadly drugs

Inaction by the federal government on a soon-to-expire drug regulation could have a devastating impact across the country, including right here in Cayuga County.
The temporary classification of fentanyl analogues as dangerous drugs gives law enforcement an easier path to building cases against traffickers and provides long prison sentences for manufacturers and distributors. Synthetic opioids are currently classified as Schedule 1 drugs because they serve no legitimate medical use but have a great potential for abuse. Public health officials fear that allowing the stiff criminal penalties on the drugs to expire will result in synthetic drugs flooding cities across the country.
Cayuga County officials know full well how serious a threat that is, having seen a large number of overdose deaths in the last year involving combinations of drugs that often contained fentanyl.
We understand that focusing on a single class of drugs is not going to solve the overdose epidemic. Heroin, cocaine and pharmaceuticals are all part of the drug problem here and elsewhere. And while we agree with our local experts that a comprehensive approach is needed to address the many related aspects of drug abuse and addiction, we urge the federal government to do its part by meeting an important deadline concerning one of its obligations in the effort.
The federal authority over the classification of synthetic opioids is set to expire May 6. And while there is a move underway to extend the authorization until the end of September, Congress could — and should — go a step further and make the Schedule 1 classification permanent. We urge lawmakers to act because lives are depending on it.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.