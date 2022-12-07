Our view: Discipline in NY state prisons must be handled fairly

A report by the state inspector general's office shows that inmates of color are disproportionately disciplined for breaking rules in the state prison system, and that injustice demands action by state officials.

An analysis of six years of data shows that Black incarcerated individuals are 22% more likely to receive a misbehavior report than whites, with Hispanics 12% more likely to be punished than whites. And it's more than an aberration but a consistent trend that only appears to be getting worse.

The numbers show a slight increase in the problem between 2017 and 2019 before a significant spike in 2020, when Black and Hispanic inmates were 38% and 29% more likely than whites to be cited for misbehavior.

We worry that things may not change very quickly, given the layers of bureaucracy within the massive institution that is the state Department of Correctional and Community Supervision, but DOCCS has been working to address racial disparities in discipline, and its initial response to the report was a positive one.

"DOCCS is happy to engage in a continuous process of improving its services and methods," the department said, pledging to strive to "ensure that we operate a fair system in all aspects, from program and work assignments to the disciplinary process."

Inspector General Lucy Lang said she hopes the report "will contribute to changes in policy and practice" and offered suggestions to DOCCS that include regular anti-bias training for employees, utilizing centralized hearing officers, increasing the number of security cameras in facilities and continuing to collect more data.

Identifying trends like these is important, and it's even more important that concrete action is taken to correct the problem.

