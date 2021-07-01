Our view: Don't shut public out of marijuana law decisions

Whether you think legal marijuana is good, bad or indifferent, you should have a say in whether or not pot stores are going to be allowed to open where you live.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act signed into law this spring legalized the possession and use of marijuana. And with retail sales coming down the road, municipalities have the option of banning dispensaries and sites where the drug may be used by passing a local law prohibiting those activities.

We believe the Town of Brutus is skipping an important step in that process with the town board deciding to opt out of marijuana sales without holding a forum to hear from residents. Municipalities that opt out can reverse that decision in the future, but public discourse on an issue like this is the absolute least a government can do in this situation.

The village of Weedsport, on the other hand, discussed the issue at a recent board workshop meeting and plans to solicit more input from residents before making a decision.