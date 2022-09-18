Our view: Entire community must help prevent impaired driving

When Cayuga County-area law enforcement leaders spoke to The Citizen in recent weeks about a trend of increased cases of impaired driving, they all made a point to emphasize why they are so concerned.

The crimes of driving while intoxicated or driving while ability impaired by drugs are misdemeanors for first-time offenders. But it's only a misdemeanor for first-time offenders who are lucky enough to not get in a crash and cause serious injuries or death.

And people such as Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton and Senior Cayuga County Assistance District Attorney Diane Adsit have seen far too many cases over the years in which the drunk driver did not get lucky, and their actions created senseless tragedies.

That's why the numbers seen in 2022 in Cayuga County are frightening. The odds of more tragedies are growing right along with the increases in impaired driving cases.

For the APD, there were 38 DWI arrests in 2022 through August. With four months remaining, that's already well above the 29 total DWI cases they saw in all of 2021. The sheriff's office has seen its DWI arrests grow from 38 as of mid-September a year ago to 50 in the same timeframe of 2022.

Adding to the concern for local leaders is that this is a problem that's not necessarily playing out in other parts of the state. New York State Police statistics for the entire state reflect a significant decline in DWI arrests so far in 2022.

It all adds up to a problem that requires much more than an increased enforcement effort on the part of law enforcement. Although that is happening now, and should hopefully have some impact on getting people to think twice before getting behind the steering wheel to drive, it's also vital that people look out for loved ones and friends who might showing signs of substance abuse, including excess alcohol or marijuana use.

And whenever people are at a gathering with drinking or cannabis use involved, they should have a plan for how they and those with them can get home safely. There are many good options, from having designated drivers who don't partake in activities that cause impairment to using taxis or ride sharing services.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.