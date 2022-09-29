 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Our view: Fix unintended consequences of NY gun law

Historical Re-enactors

Re-enactors portraying the Union army's 20th Main march during the 23rd Annual Gettysburg Civil War Heritage Days, in Gettysburg, Pa. in 2005. Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state's new gun law that declares parks, government property and a long list of other places off limits to guns.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

New York state's latest effort to curb gun violence is so far reaching that it's affecting people who pose no threat to public safety, and the new law needs to be amended to make crystal clear what is — and what is not — permissible.

In response to a Supreme Court ruling expanding the right of people to carry firearms, the state passed a law restricting gun possession in many public spaces.

We argued in the past that although the overall goal of the legislation was laudable, the restrictions failed to take into account common activities such as school-based target shooting clubs, whose organizers have been left wondering whether they can still legally transport firearms to and from competition sites.

As the Buffalo News reported earlier this month, historical re-enactments are also a question mark after a Civil War re-enactment in Allegany County was called off after organizers said that because there is no exception in the law for black powder weapons, participants "could be subject to arrest."

People are also reading…

And the Associated Press said this week that another upstate tourist weekend event was recently canceled after some would-be participants expressed fear of being charged with a felony for carrying a replica musket in a public park.

And while the response from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office has essentially been, "Don't worry about it, you're fine", there are clearly some unintended consequences that have emerged following the rushed drafting of this law's language over the summer, and we're sure organizers of large events such as these wouldn't cancel them if there weren't serious concerns.

If historical re-enactments are indeed allowed to go as before, the Legislature and governor should get that and other issues fixed in the language of this new law as soon as they return to Albany.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

