Our view: Go out and get your COVID-19 booster shot

Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines appear to be the latest best defense in the effort to slow the spread of the disease — but the shots are only going to do help if people make the effort to get one.

Pfizer announced this week that initial findings show that a booster dose of its vaccine may provide significantly improved protection against the omicron variant. That's great news not only in the fight against the new variant but it comes at a time when we are seeing a clear trend of another winter surge well underway. The Cayuga County Health Department this week reported the highest active COVID-19 case count in nearly a year, and health officials are rightly concerned that indoor holiday gatherings over the next few weeks are going to lead to even more cases.

Beyond Pfizer, there's also the larger body of evidence showing that all the vaccines' effectiveness begin to diminish over time, which is why public health experts are now strongly advocating for boosters. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that it was further emphasizing boosters in addition to continuing to encourage adults, teens and children to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness.

After previously saying that anyone 18 and older "may" get a booster shot, the CDC's updated guidance says that all eligible adults "should" get the extra dose.

Currently, booster eligibility in New York includes anyone 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna initial vaccine series at least six months ago or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

The Cayuga County Health Department is continually updating its vaccine and booster clinic scheduling, and appointments may be made at cayugacounty.us/health. Boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices.

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn is holding booster shot clinics from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays on the ground floor of Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee St., and online registrations are being accepted at easthillmedical.com, and free booster shots are available at various state-operated clinics, including at the state fairgrounds. To learn more, or to make an appointment, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

As COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and guidance on vaccines continues to evolve, "fully vaccinated" doesn't mean the same thing it did just a few weeks ago. Booster shots are now becoming a must-have in the fight against the disease, and we encourage everyone eligible to go out and get one.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

