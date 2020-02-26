Our view: Hearings on farm labor should not be the last

A series of upcoming hearings regarding overtime work on farms is going to be an important part of future regulations for New York farmers, but these meetings should not be the last word on the matter.

Among the labor reforms passed by the state Legislature last year that took effect in January is a provision that workers be paid overtime after 60 hours per week, with the expectation that number will eventually be lowered. To that end, the state Department of Labor this week formed a wage board to study the impact of overtime on farms and make recommendations about what should be done next.

We agree that farmworkers had been overlooked for too long and that working conditions were in need of improvement, but we also understand the benefit of compromise when it comes to establishing a threshold for overtime because moving too fast too soon could have a devastating fiscal impact on farms in Cayuga County and across the state. As the wage board begins its work, it's going to be important for agriculture, its related industries and labor advocates to take part in these hearings and help find the right balance between the rights of workers and the long-term viability of farming.