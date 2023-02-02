In much the same way that Gov. Kathy Hochul made crime and punishment key points of her State of the State address, the governor's budget proposal names criminal justice as one of her top priorities. We believe the plans present a great jumping-off point for negotiations with the Legislature, and we urge lawmakers and legislative leaders to give the ideas more than a cursory glance.

Again signaling that she has indeed been listening to New Yorkers who are concerned about public safety, Hochul on Wednesday said that she wants to see the state direct $227 million to combat gun crime and another $90 million to support prosecutors with mandatory discovery reform and other pretrial services.

One of the biggest talking points during the latest election cycle — bail reform — is also addressed, with a plan that would close some of the biggest catch-and-release loopholes and give more discretion to judges to decide if someone charged with a crime represents a danger to the community.

But while many New Yorkers from both sides of the aisle agree that bail reform went too far, getting the rules rewritten is going to be challenging.

There are strong signals that Hochul and many of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate and Assembly are far apart on issues connected to criminal justice. The failure to get her chief justice nominee approved by the Senate has illustrated that there's a pretty big schism.

A true test of Hochul's leadership over the next several weeks is whether she can bring the Legislature along to enact some of these changes. The governor cannot say she did all she can do by merely putting items in her budget proposal. No one wins, most notably New York residents, if the end result is that the status quo gets maintained.

