Our view: Hochul needs to move past 'emergency' spending

In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on gun violence, allowing the state to quickly allocate resources — in this case $139 million — for prevention and response initiatives. A similar executive order meant to address inadequate staffing and safety at New York City's Rikers Island jail is also still on the books, in addition to two others allowing the state to quickly react to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing to an Albany Times Union report about some questionable pandemic-related spending by the Hochul administration, Bill Hammond of the Empire Center for Public Policy argues that "the governor’s emergency powers are meant to be used in response to urgent, unexpected, short-term situations, when moving quickly and dispensing with red tape may be necessary to save lives." Allowing the governor's office to continue bypassing rules and regulations for months on end, Hammond said, "becomes increasingly hard to justify – and increasingly vulnerable to abuse."

Executive orders continue to be the basis for millions of dollars in state spending because Gov. Kathy Hochul keeps extending them, and we agree that day-to-day governing needs to be put back into the hands of the Legislature, which thus far has shown no interest in taking on the governor's office.

The pandemic has now become a "chronic, long-term" problem, Hammond said, just like Rikers Island and gun violence, and it's time for state government to treat them that way.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.