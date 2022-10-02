Our view: New boosters could be key to better winter

At the end of August, the federal government made an important ruling in the long battle at controlling COVID-19.

New booster shots designed to better respond to the disease's variants, which have emerged as overwhelmingly the dominant strain, were approved for use by the vast majority of the American population. A Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for everyone 12 and older, while a Moderna version is available for those 18 and older.

And with another fall and winter season looming, the timing of having such boosters available seemed excellent. But there's been a problem.

Far too many people don't know these vaccine boosters exist.

A survey released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 31% of the population has heard just “a little” about these more effectively and widely available boosters, and 20% has heard “nothing at all."

That's more than half of the population that's not aware of this vital public health information, and of course, if they're not aware, they're not going to take action to protect themselves and their family members.

Government officials at the local, state and federal levels must take this survey seriously, and prioritize efforts to quickly and substantially raise awareness levels.

The expected fall and winter increase in COVID-19 spread is happening. In the past two weeks, in fact, community levels in two of Cayuga County's neighbors, Oswego and Onondaga counties, moved into the "high" category, which means mask-wearing is recommended for all indoors. Cayuga County's daily new case rate has been steadily climbing since early September and is now above 20 for the first time since May.

But these numbers don't have to continue climbing, or at the least, the climb can be drastically moderated from what we've experienced the past two difficult fall/winter periods.

The tools are there to keep things under control. We just have to be aware of them and use them.

The bivalent boosters are available at just about every pharmacy, and Cayuga County has been offering free clinics. The next one is set for Wednesday at the Fingerlakes Mall from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit cayugacounty.us/health to learn more.

