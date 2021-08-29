Our view: New York state government finally moving in the right direction

In a sign that New York state government has returned to a level of basic competency, the governor and the leaders of the Legislature are speaking again.

And it couldn’t happen at a more crucial time.

The official state of emergency that gave the office of the governor special powers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June. The reality, especially in the past month as the virus’s Delta variant has surged, is that the emergency is far from over.

To deal with the current pandemic issues, the Legislature needs to get back to Albany as soon as possible for a special session. And lawmakers need to work with Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass pandemic-related bills that she will sign into law.

The good news is that Hochul is working this weekend with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to get a special session scheduled next week. Such planning should have taken place weeks ago, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no interest in doing anything but try to save his crumbling political career. Now, thankfully, he’s gone.

The driver for the special session now being planned is the expiring state eviction moratorium. A U.S. Supreme Court decision that nullified a federal moratorium brought additional urgency to the matter.