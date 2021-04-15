Our view: New York's bail reform should be considered a work in progress

With another state budget season come and gone, we want to remind our representatives in Albany that bail reform is in need of another tweak, because it still isn't working as well as it should.

Among the criminal justice reforms that went into effect in 2020, the elimination of cash bail for people charged with many crimes was an overall positive step for New York because it helped alleviate inequities build into the system that saw poor people jailed for minor offenses while people with means were allowed to go home until their day in court.

Opposition to some of the details, however, was widespread because the initial list of "non violent" offenses was quite short. The Legislature made a few changes a year later, adding promoting a sexual performance by a child, strangulation of a family member, aggravated vehicular assault, and assault and arson when charged as hate crimes to the offenses eligible for bail in order for a defendant to get pretrial release.