Our view: NY Legislature back in control of COVID response

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week said that she will discontinue the use of the "emergency" power she has been using to make unilateral decisions about state spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a positive development for the Legislature — and the residents they serve — but it doesn't mean that the pandemic is completely over, and we urge lawmakers to keep public health at the forefront of their agendas.

We said in August that it was past time for Hochul to stop using executive orders to approve millions of dollars in state spending and that the day-to-day governing should be put back into the hands of the Legislature. The urgent need to react to the needs of hospitals and vaccine clinics had largely passed in the spring, and continuing to circumvent the Legislature began looking more and more like abuse of power.

Now that we're there, Hochul's critics and backers alike should move past that situation and focus on the future. It's good to get government's checks and balances fully restored, given where we are at in the pandemic, but the Legislature now needs to be ready to step up and work with the governor when COVID-related issues that require legislation arise.

This is a positive step forward, but COVID remains a major concern that's not going to magically disappear, and the state government needs to continue doing its job to help New Yorkers stay healthy.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.