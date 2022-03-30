Our view: On-time state budget is not an 'emergency'

With Thursday night the official deadline for a state budget to be passed but no deal on a full budget agreement among leaders announced as of Tuesday morning, let alone the thousands of pages of budget bills that must be published, it seems certain an on-time budget won't be possible this year — unless the governor and legislative leaders ram through a last-second deal in the middle of the night with no opportunity for meaningful debate or public feedback.

Unfortunately, that practice has happened in the past, with the governor's office using the "message of necessity," a mechanism in state government that allows bills to be voted on immediately and without the normally required three days of aging from when they are first published.

The message of necessity is supposed to be used for emergencies, but the governor and Legislature's failure to get its act together on hammering out a new budget until the last second does not constitute an emergency. It certainly is not grounds for wiping out the three-day period to give legislators time to review the bills and hear from constituents.

We call on the governor and legislative leaders to wrap up their negotiations soon, but to ensure that the message of necessity gimmick is not employed to sneak through measures that may not pass muster of given a legitimate public review.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

