Our view: 'Oops' is no excuse for pollution from farm

A major manure spill at a Cayuga County farm should serve as a reminder that everything must be done to protect the quality of the Finger Lakes and that there must be consequences for anyone who carelessly endangers them.

There has been intense study in recent years concerning the degradation of the lakes in our region, and as we continue to learn more about the many variables affecting water quality, state and local authorities continue to try to keep pace with remediation efforts.

Farmers have also done their part. Agricultural is just one of many things being monitored and researched, and farming practices within Finger Lakes watersheds have greatly improved in recent decades with investments being made in environmentally-friendly practices.

So it was alarming to hear that an estimated 100,000 gallons of liquid manure had overflowed from a storage pit at a Fleming dairy in March and that investigators from the state Department of Environmental Conservation found that numerous violations of state environmental law had been made there.

Worse yet is that the spill appears to have been preventable but that the operator had reportedly failed to monitor and follow emergency plans and had modified or put into use three waste storage structures without proper compliance certification.