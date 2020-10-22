Our view: Put prison visits on hold again for pandemic control

A week after the union representing New York correction officers called for a temporary suspension of visitation at state prisons, a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the southern part of Cayuga County tells us that it would be the smart thing to do.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision this week said that 29 inmates at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia had tested positive for the coronavirus amid what the county health department characterized as an "outbreak" in the area. DOCCS said on Wednesday that another 223 tests at CCF were still pending.
DOCCS suspended visitation at the state's 52 correctional facilities in mid-March when the COVID-19 outbreak began in New York and resumed visitation in early August. Prison officials on Tuesday said that there have now been 977 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 180 active cases, in the prison system. On Tuesday, there were more than 80 active cases among inmates at Greene Correctional Facility, and more than 70 cases involved inmates at Elmira Correctional Facility, and numbers of pending tests were in the hundreds. There are also staff cases, but DOCCS isn't disclosing specific information, citing security protocols.
A week ago, there were no reported cases at the Moravia prison or Auburn Correctional Facility, but based on the cluster discovered in Moravia this week — and the rising number of cases in the county in general — we believe that DOCCS should immediately suspend visitation statewide and ramp up system-wide testing.
Visits were suspended at the start of this pandemic, and with good reason. But as the situation stabilized over the summer, a carefully monitored visitation program was brought back. The state took the step on Wednesday of shutting down visits at Elmira and Greene, but that effort needs to go further.
Now it's a clear that a second wave of COVID-19 is arriving, and as we're seeing here, rural upstate counties like Cayuga getting hit harder this time. Prisons have potential to be superspreaders, both within and outside the walls, so DOCCS needs to act quickly to get things under control.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!