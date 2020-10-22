Our view: Put prison visits on hold again for pandemic control

A week after the union representing New York correction officers called for a temporary suspension of visitation at state prisons, a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the southern part of Cayuga County tells us that it would be the smart thing to do.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision this week said that 29 inmates at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia had tested positive for the coronavirus amid what the county health department characterized as an "outbreak" in the area. DOCCS said on Wednesday that another 223 tests at CCF were still pending.

DOCCS suspended visitation at the state's 52 correctional facilities in mid-March when the COVID-19 outbreak began in New York and resumed visitation in early August. Prison officials on Tuesday said that there have now been 977 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 180 active cases, in the prison system. On Tuesday, there were more than 80 active cases among inmates at Greene Correctional Facility, and more than 70 cases involved inmates at Elmira Correctional Facility, and numbers of pending tests were in the hundreds. There are also staff cases, but DOCCS isn't disclosing specific information, citing security protocols.