A notice to the Port Byron school district community regarding social media posts by students should serve as a wake-up call for students and adults no matter where they live or go to school.
Superintendent Neil O'Brien's latest weekly newsletter explained that the district has been made aware by the FBI, state police, and a software security company that online posts by students have included "images and words that are alarming and illegal." Some of the material, O'Brien said, "will result in the prosecution for the adults involved."
We don't believe that O'Brien meant to unduly upset or alarm parents and guardians — and we don't want to do that either — but this is an issue that adults and children need to discuss, no matter how uncomfortable those conversations may be.
Young people need to know that it is not OK to post or share nude photos; that they should never allow someone to pressure them into doing anything that makes them feel uncomfortable; and that when nude photos are transmitted online, the circumstances can result in serious criminal charges for the people involved.
While these may sound like guidelines that everyone should already be following, the recurrence of this type of behavior by young people is evidence that not everybody is getting the message.
Students spend a great deal of time online, and much of that time is dedicated to doing homework, chatting with friends, or watching innocuous videos. Some are also engaging in behavior that the adults in their lives would be shocked and saddened to become aware of.
We understand that school officials are in a delicate position, because talking about specific cases needs to be done so as not to violate the privacy of individual students. But as this investigation unfolds, we encourage the school district and the law enforcement agencies involved to keep the public up to date. Are people who have broken the law being held accountable, and what is being done to try to stop it from happening again?
In the meantime, we encourage adults to have an honest conversation with the students in their lives about the serious and damaging consequences that words and images can have. The internet offers a quick and easy way to exchange information all over the world, but some of that information is ugly, offensive and illegal.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.