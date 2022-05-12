Our view: Support services for addiction must never rest

A national report out Wednesday said that a record number of Americans — more than 107,000 — died of drug overdoses last year, a 15% increase from the previous record set in 2000 and a sad reminder that efforts to reduce addiction must never waiver.

Federal officials report that overdose deaths have been on the rise for about 20 years, and it's no secret that the problem was exacerbated by the social isolation and other stresses brought on by the pandemic, which unfortunately hampered efforts to get help to people at the same time.

There are reasons to be optimistic locally, as dedicated professionals and volunteers spend countless hours working on the problem.

The stigma of Narcan has been successfully lessened locally through a widespread public education campaign, and that overdose-reversal drug has helped save countless lives. Although the county has recorded more drug overdoses in recent years, fatalities are down in part because of widespread Narcan distribution and education.

HEALing Communities recently marked two years of outreach. The project is a comprehensive network of experts and resources aimed at reducing overdose deaths that has made a significant impact in Cayuga County and beyond.

Auburn-based outpatient facility Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD) and addiction recovery agency Nick's Ride 4 Friends are among the other dedicated allies in the fight, and the 24/7 Cayuga Crisis Line — (315) 251-0800 — is available for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.

Some helpful information can be found on the website maintained by Cayuga County, and here are some numbers to keep handy in case they are needed by your family or friends:

• Confidential Help for Drugs and Alcohol (315) 253-9786

• Cayuga Crisis Line (315) 251-0800

• Nick's Ride 4 Friends (315) 246-6485

• Cayuga Counseling Services (315) 253-9795

• Cayuga County Mental Health (315) 253-0341

• East Hill Medical (315) 253-8477

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0