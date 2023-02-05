If you want a good example of how state government agencies and authorities — despite pretending otherwise — generally ignore public feedback once preliminary decisions have been made, take a look at the Thruway Authority.

In December, the authority that oversees state toll highways (which include a section of Interstate 90 that cuts through Cayuga County and the greater Syracuse area) voted to put forward a proposal to increase tolls. But a final decision, it was explained, would only come after a public review period.

Last week, though, the authority seemed to show just how interested it is in any ideas other than making New York motorists pay more to use their highways.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, whose office is staffed with professional financial experts with a mission to find inefficiencies and other problems in how state and local government agencies operate, put out a report that pointed to several areas where the authority might be able to cut costs and make improvements to existing revenue streams.

"The Thruway Authority's toll increase proposal comes at a time of extraordinary challenges for New Yorkers who are faced with rising costs for everything from food to shelter to gas," DiNapoli said. "The Thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers."

NY Thruway officials: Toll increase needed to address aging highway, bridges With infrastructure needs expected to outpace revenues within the next few years, the Thruway Authority took the first step toward a toll incr…

How did the authority respond?

By attacking the report, and suggesting that because DiNapoli's team didn't meet with authority officials before releasing the report, the recommendations have no merit.

"We believe this modest proposal will begin to raise additional revenue to support the long-term financial needs of New York's main transportation corridor and engine for economic activity," the agency said. "We would be happy to discuss this with the Office of the state Comptroller at any time."

With that position, it's hard to take seriously what is supposed to happen next — public hearings and public comment period. The authority, in theory, will gather that feedback, analyze it and make any warranted adjustments to its plan.

That plan includes a 5% toll hike for in-state E-ZPass users starting in 2024, with another 5% increase three years later. Out-of-state E-ZPass holders and tolls by mail users see a whopping 75% jump.

We have no doubt that the Thruway cannot go forever without adjusting tolls; maintaining a highway system does indeed require money, and costs do rise over time. But this specific proposal should not be unconditionally defended as the perfect solution. It would be far more beneficial for the authority to give consideration to the comptroller's suggestion and others brought forward during the upcoming public review process.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.