Our view: Time for Katko to stand up to belligerent Trump

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to face the challenges of what he called "a divided country and a world in disarray," but he has not received an official national intelligence briefing and has been blocked from working with the White House team currently overseeing the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
So as President Donald Trump continues his outrageous outbursts on Twitter and repeated lies about the results of the election, it's time for Rep. John Katko and some of his moderate GOP colleagues to say "enough is enough." The congressman did issue a brief statement Wednesday praising Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, whom Trump fired this week because Krebs said the election was secure. But Katko stopped short of saying anything about the president's reckless action and words.
The Trump administration's refusal to allow the transition process to officially begin is becoming a bigger national security and public health threat by the day. Biden needs to start getting official national security briefings, and he needs to be looped into the official vaccine review and rollout planning.
Trump is free to continue to pursue his litigation and still allow such briefings and coordination to happen, as his former chief of staff John Kelly has pointed out. If some currently unfathomably development reverses the result of the election, no harm would have been done by allowing the federal government to prepare for a possible transition.
Trump's repeated declaration that "I won the election" is not only among his most outrageous claims, it is among his most dangerous. Those statements and his failure to provide assistance for a smooth transfer of power in Washington are undermining the foundations of our democracy.
Katko in September said he wouldn't hesitate to stand up and defend the peaceful transfer of power. This was after Trump refused to commit to that, setting off alarms among many legal scholars and experts. Perhaps at the time Katko never imagined that Trump would actually test the congressman's resolve on this matter, but that is precisely what is now happening with the president and the Republican party. It's now time for Katko to lead an effort to fulfill that promise.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
