Our view: Time for Katko to stand up to belligerent Trump

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to face the challenges of what he called "a divided country and a world in disarray," but he has not received an official national intelligence briefing and has been blocked from working with the White House team currently overseeing the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

So as President Donald Trump continues his outrageous outbursts on Twitter and repeated lies about the results of the election, it's time for Rep. John Katko and some of his moderate GOP colleagues to say "enough is enough." The congressman did issue a brief statement Wednesday praising Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, whom Trump fired this week because Krebs said the election was secure. But Katko stopped short of saying anything about the president's reckless action and words.

The Trump administration's refusal to allow the transition process to officially begin is becoming a bigger national security and public health threat by the day. Biden needs to start getting official national security briefings, and he needs to be looped into the official vaccine review and rollout planning.