Our view: Washington can, and must, now focus on the pandemic

Two milestones this week are giving us hope that America may finally begin to improve its chances of effectively dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

First, shipments of COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out across the country Sunday morning, a long-awaited bit of positivity after 10 months of mostly bad news. The first doses in New York are going to be given to the vulnerable nursing home population and the people who take care of them, with more segments of the population being asked to wait their turn.

And because the virus isn't going to be eradicated anytime soon, this week's other top news story should come into play, as well.

Many Republican leaders in Washington, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now formally recognizing President-elect Joe Biden following Monday's confirmation of the election by the Electoral College, opening up new opportunities for Republicans and Democrats to finally get on the same page in a united fight against the virus.