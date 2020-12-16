Our view: Washington can, and must, now focus on the pandemic

Two milestones this week are giving us hope that America may finally begin to improve its chances of effectively dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
First, shipments of COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out across the country Sunday morning, a long-awaited bit of positivity after 10 months of mostly bad news. The first doses in New York are going to be given to the vulnerable nursing home population and the people who take care of them, with more segments of the population being asked to wait their turn.
And because the virus isn't going to be eradicated anytime soon, this week's other top news story should come into play, as well.
Many Republican leaders in Washington, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now formally recognizing President-elect Joe Biden following Monday's confirmation of the election by the Electoral College, opening up new opportunities for Republicans and Democrats to finally get on the same page in a united fight against the virus.
Following an expected downturn during the summer, COVID-19 cases — and the resulting hospitalizations and deaths — are all going up. But while several manufacturers are busy churning out millions of doses of vaccine, it's going to take time before it's available to everyone, so mask-wearing, social distancing and restrictions on crowds are going to continue to be key to saving lives and more quickly restarting the economy.
And public messaging from the country's top leadership can go a long way to helping make that happen.
After 10 months of mixed messages from Washington regarding the severity of the virus and what should be done about it, the end of the disagreement over the validity of the election can and should result in a more unified approach. The release of the COVID-19 vaccine and the end of the bitter debate over the presidential election offer a perfect time for the country to move forward.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!