Auburn Police Department 2019 activity report

The Auburn Police Department's 2019 annual activity report:
Calls for service: 35,137
Number of adult arrests: 1,237
Number of adult charges filed: 2,161
Number of juvenile arrests: 27
Number of juvenile charges filed: 33
Alarms responded to: 345
Animal complaints investigated: 162
Assault investigations: 65
Burglary investigations: 133
Criminal Mischief investigations: 258
Reports of disorderly conduct, fights and noise: 1,109
Domestic Violence investigations: 1,242
Drug investigations: 305
Fraud investigations: 160
Harassment investigations: 609
Hang up calls to 911 requiring police response: 287
Juvenile complaints investigated: 478
Larceny investigations: 679
Landlord/tenant disputes: 146
Mental Health problems investigated: 339
Missing person complaints investigated: 136
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-property damage: 1,113
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-personal injury: 133
Neighbor problems investigated: 335
Officers injured on duty: 19
Orders of Protection violated: 124
Overdose investigations: 136
Parking complaints investigated: 998
Parking tickets issued: 10,302
Robbery investigations: 15
Sex offenses investigated: 89
Suicide attempts investigated: 190
Suspicious activity investigated: 1,419
Traffic stops made: 3,089
Traffic tickets issued: 1,655
Prisoner transports: 404
Trespass investigations: 116
The Detective Bureau was assigned 289 new cases and closed 249 previously assigned cases during 2019. 12 juveniles were petitioned to Cayuga County Family Court. Detectives made 33 arrests and applied for 15 warrants for a total of 72 charges. There were 45 felonies and 27 misdemeanors for the year.
The Identification Bureau was assigned 694 new cases and a total of 3143 items were received as evidence/property during 2019. Officers processed 1048 photo memory cards, 23 background checks and issued new/renewed 29 taxi licenses. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 137 sex offenders on average residing in the City of Auburn which included 851 sex offender contacts for the year. Officers processed 31 items of evidence within the Identification Bureau and sent 184 other items out to the crime lab for further processing throughout 2019.
The School Resource Officer program handled 1182 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers while school was in session during 2019. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were 23 arrests made for the year concerning school related incidents which included 8 adults and 15 juveniles.
The Community Oriented Policing program has one officer assigned to its operation. The officer is assigned to specific problem areas within the city when there is sufficient manpower. During the year of 2019 the COP officer dedicated 216 hours to community policing and visited 47 businesses throughout the city to advise the owners of our mission and to address any public safety concerns. The COP officer only worked during the months of July and August due to a lack of manpower.
The Traffic Division conducted several details to address aggressive driving during 2019. As part of the “Police Traffic Safety Program” sponsored by the Governor’s Committee on Traffic Safety officers issued 651 traffic tickets. Officers also coordinated additional DWI patrols on targeted dates during the year to curb drinking and driving. During those details APD officers issued 69 traffic tickets and made 3 DWI arrests. The additional patrols are part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.
The Training and Planning Division coordinated 8722 hours of training in various subjects throughout 2019.
The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force initiated 168 new cases during 2019. Narcotics officers made 44 arrests and filed 113 charges. Officers seized 5118 grams of marihuana, 104 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, 290 doses of controlled prescription medication and 138 grams of “Molly” during confidential drug investigations throughout 2019. Narcotics officers also executed 21 search warrants and seized 6 firearms and 7 vehicles.
During the year of 2019 the Auburn Police Department hired three new police officers. The department also lost ten officers to retirement. At the end of 2019 the department employed 57 sworn police personnel including the Chief of Police and the Deputy Chief.