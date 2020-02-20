Auburn Police Department 2019 activity report

The Identification Bureau was assigned 694 new cases and a total of 3143 items were received as evidence/property during 2019. Officers processed 1048 photo memory cards, 23 background checks and issued new/renewed 29 taxi licenses. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 137 sex offenders on average residing in the City of Auburn which included 851 sex offender contacts for the year. Officers processed 31 items of evidence within the Identification Bureau and sent 184 other items out to the crime lab for further processing throughout 2019.

The School Resource Officer program handled 1182 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers while school was in session during 2019. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were 23 arrests made for the year concerning school related incidents which included 8 adults and 15 juveniles.

The Community Oriented Policing program has one officer assigned to its operation. The officer is assigned to specific problem areas within the city when there is sufficient manpower. During the year of 2019 the COP officer dedicated 216 hours to community policing and visited 47 businesses throughout the city to advise the owners of our mission and to address any public safety concerns. The COP officer only worked during the months of July and August due to a lack of manpower.