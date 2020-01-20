Auburn Police Department December 2019 activity report

The Auburn Police Department's monthly activity report for December 2019:
Calls for service: 2,644
Number of adult arrests: 98
Number of adult charges filed: 174
Number of juvenile arrests: 4
Number of juvenile charges filed: 5
Alarms responded to: 32
Animal complaints investigated: 9
Assault investigations: 1
Burglary investigations: 8
Criminal mischief investigations: 17
Reports of disorderly conduct, fights and noise: 83
Domestic violence investigations: 100
Drug investigations: 17
Fraud investigations: 12
Harassment investigations: 42
Hang up calls to 911 requiring police response: 14
Juvenile complaints investigated: 21
Larceny investigations: 53
Landlord/tenant disputes: 10
Mental Health problems investigated: 29
Missing person complaints investigated: 9
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-property damage: 139
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-personal injury: 16
Neighbor problems investigated: 12
Officers injured on duty: 2
Orders of Protection violated: 11
Overdose Investigations: 15
Parking complaints investigated: 92
Parking tickets issued: 830
Robbery investigations: 0
Sex offenses investigated: 6
Suicide attempts investigated: 16
Suspicious activity investigated: 126
Traffic stops made: 204
Traffic tickets issued: 106
Prisoner transports: 31
Trespass investigations: 8
Warrants executed: 51
The Detective Bureau was assigned 17 new cases and closed 9 previously assigned cases. 1 juvenile was petitioned to Cayuga County Family Court.
The Identification Bureau was assigned 84 new cases and a total of 190 items were received as evidence/property. Officers processed 94 photo memory cards and 1 background check. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 136 sex offenders residing in the City of Auburn which included 79 sex offender contacts. Officers also sent 5 items of evidence out to the crime lab for further processing.
The School Resource Officer program handled 100 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were 3 arrests made concerning school related incidents which included 3 juveniles. The School Resource Officers and SRO supervisor hosted a “Student Appreciation Day” at Falcon Lanes for elementary students in the Auburn School District during the school break. Students were selected based on several criteria including hard work in the classroom and good behavior and were treated to bowling, pizza and prizes compliments of the Auburn Police Department and Auburn Police Union.
The Traffic Division coordinated DWI patrols on weekends during the month of December to curb drinking and driving. During those details APD officers issued 50 traffic tickets and made 2 DWI arrests. The additional patrols are part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.
The Training and Planning Division coordinated 624 hours of training in various subjects during December.
Chief Butler and Deputy Chief Anthony participated in two community meetings at the Booker T. Washington Center and the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ during the month. The meetings are part of a new initiative called “Connecting Bridges” sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace. This county-wide initiative seeks to foster a better understanding of local law enforcement and ensure that the community’s concerns are heard and addressed with the goal of enhancing the relationship between the community and law enforcement.