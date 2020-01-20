Auburn Police Department December 2019 activity report

The School Resource Officer program handled 100 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were 3 arrests made concerning school related incidents which included 3 juveniles. The School Resource Officers and SRO supervisor hosted a “Student Appreciation Day” at Falcon Lanes for elementary students in the Auburn School District during the school break. Students were selected based on several criteria including hard work in the classroom and good behavior and were treated to bowling, pizza and prizes compliments of the Auburn Police Department and Auburn Police Union.

The Traffic Division coordinated DWI patrols on weekends during the month of December to curb drinking and driving. During those details APD officers issued 50 traffic tickets and made 2 DWI arrests. The additional patrols are part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.

The Training and Planning Division coordinated 624 hours of training in various subjects during December.

Chief Butler and Deputy Chief Anthony participated in two community meetings at the Booker T. Washington Center and the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ during the month. The meetings are part of a new initiative called “Connecting Bridges” sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace. This county-wide initiative seeks to foster a better understanding of local law enforcement and ensure that the community’s concerns are heard and addressed with the goal of enhancing the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

