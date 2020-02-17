Auburn Police Department January 2020 activity report

The Auburn Police Department's monthly activity report for January 2020:
Calls for service: 3,382
Number of adult arrests: 88
Number of adult charges filed: 155
Number of juvenile arrests: 5
Number of juvenile charges filed: 6
Alarms responded to: 33
Animal complaints investigated: 13
Assault investigations: 2
Burglary investigations: 9
Criminal mischief investigations: 17
Reports of disorderly conduct, fights and noise: 68
Domestic Violence investigations: 101
Drug investigations: 31
Fraud investigations: 16
Harassment investigations: 32
Hang up calls to 911 requiring police response: 27
Juvenile complaints investigated: 30
K-9 utilizations: 0
Larceny investigations: 47
Landlord/tenant disputes: 15
Mental health problems investigated: 27
Missing person complaints investigated: 11
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-property damage: 93
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-personal injury: 15
Neighbor problems investigated: 22
Officers injured on duty: 3
Orders of protection violated: 16
Overdose investigations: 10
Parking complaints investigated: 114
Parking tickets issued: 1,627
Robbery investigations: 1
Sex offenses investigated: 10
Suicide attempts investigated: 15
Suspicious activity investigated: 112
Traffic stops made: 205
Traffic tickets issued: 127
Prisoner transports: 28
Trespass investigations: 5
The Detective Bureau was assigned 30 new cases and closed 28 previously assigned cases. Three juveniles were petitioned to Cayuga County Family Court. Detectives made four arrests and applied for two warrants for a total of 20 charges. There were 10 felonies and 10 misdemeanors.
The Identification Bureau was assigned 93 new cases and a total of 274 items were received as evidence/property. Officers processed 79 photo memory cards, three background checks and issued new/renewed one taxi license. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 138 sex offenders residing in the City of Auburn which included 73 sex offender contacts. Officers also processed three items of evidence within the Identification Bureau and sent 30 other items out to the crime lab for further processing.
The School Resource Officer program handled 115 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were two arrests made concerning school related incidents which included two juveniles.
The Traffic Division coordinated DWI patrols on weekends during the month of January to curb drinking and driving. During those details APD officers issued 62 traffic tickets and made two DWI arrests. The additional patrols are part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.
The Training and Planning Division coordinated 585 hours of training in various subjects during January.
The Auburn Police Department hired three new police officers in January to fill vacancies that existed within the department. The three officers are currently attending the Syracuse Regional Police Academy. Upon successful completion of the police academy those officers will be placed in the field training program. Upon successful completion of the field training program the new officers will be eligible for patrol duties.
Chief Butler and Deputy Chief Anthony held a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall during the month for recently appointed and promoted officers and their families.