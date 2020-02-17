Auburn Police Department January 2020 activity report

The Identification Bureau was assigned 93 new cases and a total of 274 items were received as evidence/property. Officers processed 79 photo memory cards, three background checks and issued new/renewed one taxi license. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 138 sex offenders residing in the City of Auburn which included 73 sex offender contacts. Officers also processed three items of evidence within the Identification Bureau and sent 30 other items out to the crime lab for further processing.

The School Resource Officer program handled 115 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were two arrests made concerning school related incidents which included two juveniles.

The Traffic Division coordinated DWI patrols on weekends during the month of January to curb drinking and driving. During those details APD officers issued 62 traffic tickets and made two DWI arrests. The additional patrols are part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.

The Training and Planning Division coordinated 585 hours of training in various subjects during January.