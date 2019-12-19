The Auburn Police Department's monthly activity report for November 2019:
Calls for service: 2399
Number of adult arrests: 94
Number of adult charges filed: 152
Number of juvenile arrests: 1
Number of juvenile charges filed: 1
Alarms responded to: 30
Animal complaints investigated: 12
Assault investigations: 3
Burglary investigations: 11
Criminal Mischief investigations: 20
Reports of disorderly conduct, fights and noise: 71
Domestic Violence investigations: 95
Drug investigations: 17
Fraud investigations: 7
Harassment investigations: 45
Hang up calls to 911 requiring police response: 25
Juvenile complaints investigated: 36
Larceny investigations: 47
Landlord/tenant disputes: 11
Mental Health problems investigated: 28
Missing person complaints investigated: 8
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-property damage: 90
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-personal injury: 8
Neighbor problems investigated: 19
Officers injured on duty: 0
Orders of Protection violated: 16
Overdose Investigations: 10
Parking complaints investigated: 41
Parking tickets issued: 723
Robbery investigations: 3
Sex offenses investigated: 4
Suicide attempts investigated: 12
Suspicious activity investigated: 117
Traffic stops made: 106
Traffic tickets issued: 38
Prisoner transports: 37
Trespass investigations: 5
Warrants executed: 49
The Detective Bureau was assigned 18 new cases and closed 9 previously assigned cases. Detectives made 6 arrests and applied for 1 warrant for a total of 8 charges. There were 7 felonies and 1 misdemeanor.
The Identification Bureau was assigned 77 new cases and a total of 454 items were received as evidence/property. Officers processed 86 photo memory cards, 2 background checks and issued new/renewed 1 taxi license. Officers oversaw the state mandated reporting of 139 sex offenders residing in the City of Auburn which included 62 sex offender contacts. Officers also processed 8 items of evidence within the Identification Bureau and sent 10 other items out to the crime lab for further processing.
The School Resource Officer program handled 100 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were 2 arrests made concerning school related incidents which included 1 adult and 1 juvenile. The School Resource Officers and SRO supervisor participated in a Thanksgiving dinner distribution sponsored by the Auburn Police Union Local 195, Auburn Teachers Association and Majorpalooza. Thanksgiving dinners were distributed to approximately one hundred families in need in the Auburn community. SRO Morrissey also did a social media presentation for the Auburn School District Parent Council during the month. During the presentation Morrissey discussed the most popular “apps” that are available to students and what parents need to look for to ensure their children are using the applications appropriately.
COP Officer Carnicelli did two career presentations for the cub scouts during the month. During the presentations Carnicelli discussed what to expect of a career in law enforcement and answered any relevant questions.
The Traffic Division conducted a “STOP DWI” checkpoint during November to curb drinking and driving. During that detail officers issued 3 traffic tickets. The additional enforcement is part of a program funded by the Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee.
The Training and Planning Division coordinated 892 hours of training in various subjects during November.
Members of the Auburn Police Department including the Chief and Deputy Chief are participating in a new initiative called “Connecting Bridges” sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace. This county-wide initiative seeks to foster a better understanding of local law enforcement and ensure that the community’s concerns are heard and addressed with the goal of enhancing the relationship between the community and law enforcement.