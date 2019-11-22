The Auburn Police Department's monthly activity report for October 2019:
Calls for service: 2617
Number of adult arrests: 86
Number of adult charges filed: 148
Number of juvenile arrests: 4
Number of juvenile charges filed: 8
Alarms responded to: 33
Animal complaints investigated: 17
Assault investigations: 9
Burglary investigations: 9
Criminal Mischief investigations: 29
Reports of disorderly conduct, fights and noise: 98
Domestic Violence investigations: 100
Drug investigations: 14
Fraud investigations: 11
Harassment investigations: 51
Hang up calls to 911 requiring police response: 28
Juvenile complaints investigated: 50
Larceny investigations: 66
Landlord/tenant disputes: 12
Mental Health problems investigated: 34
Missing person complaints investigated: 21
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-property damage: 101
Motor vehicle accidents investigated-personal injury: 19
Neighbor problems investigated: 40
Officers injured on duty: 1
Orders of Protection violated: 7
Overdose Investigations: 9
Parking complaints investigated: 27
Parking tickets issued: 712
Robbery investigations: 3
Sex offenses investigated: 9
Suicide attempts investigated: 15
Suspicious activity investigated: 121
Traffic stops made: 130
Traffic tickets issued: 75
Prisoner transports: 31
Trespass investigations: 14
The Detective Bureau was assigned 27 new cases and closed nine previously assigned cases. Two juveniles were petitioned to Cayuga County Family Court. Detectives made five arrests and applied for two warrants for a total of 12 charges. There were three felonies and nine misdemeanors.
The Identification Bureau was assigned 109 new cases and a total of 236 items were received as evidence/property. Officers processed 119 photo memory cards, four background checks and issued new/renewed two taxi licenses. Officers oversaw the state-mandated reporting of 139 sex offenders residing in the City of Auburn, which included 76 sex offender contacts. Officers also sent three items of evidence out to the crime lab for further processing.
The School Resource Officer program handled 195 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior. There were two arrests made concerning school related incidents which included one adult and one juvenile.
The COP supervisor issued a press release on Halloween safety that was posted on our website and our Facebook page during the month.
The Training and Planning Division coordinated 884 hours of training in various subjects during October.
Members of the Auburn Police Department including Chief Butler and Deputy Chief Anthony participated in a “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Grant Avenue location of McDonald’s during the month. The event is meant to bring police officers and community members together in a neutral setting to discuss community issues and build trust with each other.