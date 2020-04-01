Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 1, 2020

City

• Charles Edward Shaffer, 54, 60 Osborne St., Auburn, was picked up March 29 on a bench warrant.

• Matthew Anthony Carnicelli, 31, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged March 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Ramadan Abdul-Malik Muhammad, 43, 67 Orchard St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged March 27 with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Kyle T. Purdy, 24, Locke, was charged March 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jacob E. Leyburn, 21, Cato, was charged March 29 with criminal mischief.

• Alison Rae Guyle, 26, Auburn, was charged March 30 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.

• Amanda H. Spagnola, 35, Auburn, was charged March 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth R. Scott, 30, Auburn, was charged March 31 with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

