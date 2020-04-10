Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 10, 2020

City
• Susan K. Boberg, 19, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Erica T. Paoff, 22, 42 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged April 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 219, Auburn, was charged April 7 with resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Tyrone T. Mathews, 43, 276 Seymour St., was picked up on a bench warrant April 7.
• Mathew James McIntosh, 29, 27 Court St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged April 9 with criminal mischief.
County
• Seth C. Decker, 24, Lansing, was charged April 6 with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree unlicensed aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
• Mindy L. Gibbs, 24, Camillus, was charged April 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing.
• Catherine A. Ramsperger, 27, 7401 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged April 8 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• James H. Scholz, 45, Auburn, was charged April 8 with second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
