Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 10, 2020

City

• Susan K. Boberg, 19, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Erica T. Paoff, 22, 42 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged April 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 219, Auburn, was charged April 7 with resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

• Tyrone T. Mathews, 43, 276 Seymour St., was picked up on a bench warrant April 7.

• Mathew James McIntosh, 29, 27 Court St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged April 9 with criminal mischief.

County

• Seth C. Decker, 24, Lansing, was charged April 6 with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree unlicensed aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

• Mindy L. Gibbs, 24, Camillus, was charged April 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing.