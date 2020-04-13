Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 13, 2020

City
• Leefree Alan Petty, 30, 1001 Lake Como Road, Auburn, was charged April 11 with possession of mislabeled dangerous substance.
• Lenay Ann Richardson, 41, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was picked up April 11 on an arrest warrant.
• Tabitha Marie Hagar, 35, 6362 Waters Road, Red Creek, was charged April 10 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
• John Eric Barnes, 49, 63 South St., Apt. 17, Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Cole James Chapman, 22, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 10 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Christopher M. Bartlett, 32, 114 2nd St., Solvay, was charged April 11 with third-degree robbery.
State
• Renee A. Kilmer, 28, Auburn, was charged April 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged April 11 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Fred R. Williams, 33, Cortland, was charged April 12 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Bernard W. Slater, 41, Niles, was charged April 12 with unlawfully growing cannabis.
