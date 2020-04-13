Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Leefree Alan Petty, 30, 1001 Lake Como Road, Auburn, was charged April 11 with possession of mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Lenay Ann Richardson, 41, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was picked up April 11 on an arrest warrant.

• Tabitha Marie Hagar, 35, 6362 Waters Road, Red Creek, was charged April 10 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

• John Eric Barnes, 49, 63 South St., Apt. 17, Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Cole James Chapman, 22, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 10 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Christopher M. Bartlett, 32, 114 2nd St., Solvay, was charged April 11 with third-degree robbery.

State

• Renee A. Kilmer, 28, Auburn, was charged April 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.