Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 13, 2020
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Leefree Alan Petty, 30, 1001 Lake Como Road, Auburn, was charged April 11 with possession of mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Lenay Ann Richardson, 41, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was picked up April 11 on an arrest warrant.

• Tabitha Marie Hagar, 35, 6362 Waters Road, Red Creek, was charged April 10 with first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

• John Eric Barnes, 49, 63 South St., Apt. 17, Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Cole James Chapman, 22, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 10 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Recent Auburn and Cayuga County crime and court stories

County

• Christopher M. Bartlett, 32, 114 2nd St., Solvay, was charged April 11 with third-degree robbery.

State

• Renee A. Kilmer, 28, Auburn, was charged April 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged April 11 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Fred R. Williams, 33, Cortland, was charged April 12 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Bernard W. Slater, 41, Niles, was charged April 12 with unlawfully growing cannabis.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News