Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 20, 2020

City

• Evan Thomas Lusk, 28, 142 Wall St., upper apartment, was charged April 13 with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Leefree Alan Petty, 30, 1001 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged April 11 with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.

• James John Hartman Jr., 22, 117 Perrine St., upper apartment, Auburn, was charged April 17 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault.

• William Benjamin Collier III, 39, 1438 Van Dyne Spoor Road, Savannah, was charged April 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree fleeing a police officer.

• Randy Rhoads Conway, 32, 110 Janet St., upper apartment, Syracuse, was charged April 19 with petit larceny.

• Tylor James McCracken, 20, 35 Mary St., Auburn, was picked up April 19 on a bench warrant.