Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 24, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Brandon J. Bell, 21, 18 Baker Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn was picked up on a bench warrant April 20.

• John W. Mitchell III, 38, 1 Orchard St., Apt. A, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 21 and charged with second-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 324 W. Buffalo St., was charged April 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• James J. Hartman Jr., 22, 117 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged April 20 with resisting arrest.

• April Lynn Paoff, 52, 42 N Fulton St., Auburn, was charged April 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brian Allen Hart Jr., 26, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged April 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Adam Joseph Tanner, 41, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with petit larceny.

• John William Mitchell III, 38, 1 Orchard St., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged April 21 with second-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.