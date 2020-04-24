Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 24, 2020

City
• Brandon J. Bell, 21, 18 Baker Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn was picked up on a bench warrant April 20.
• John W. Mitchell III, 38, 1 Orchard St., Apt. A, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 21 and charged with second-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 324 W. Buffalo St., was charged April 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• James J. Hartman Jr., 22, 117 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged April 20 with resisting arrest.
• April Lynn Paoff, 52, 42 N Fulton St., Auburn, was charged April 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Brian Allen Hart Jr., 26, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged April 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Adam Joseph Tanner, 41, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with petit larceny.
• Zoey Marrie Waldrop, 20, 6 Fort St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged April 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
County
• Robert A. Fratus, 55, 2917 Ryan Road, Brutus, was charged April 22 with second-degree scheme to defraud.
• Chandler J. Marl, 18, 3170 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, was charged April 22 with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Gretchen W. Fickeisen, 59, 2858 Route 38A, Moravia, was charged April 23 with fourth-degree criminal facilitation.
State
• Donald J. Gregory, 51, Auburn, was charged April 20 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Katie M. Weatherstone, 31, Elbridge, was charged April 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
