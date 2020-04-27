Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 27, 2020

City
• Kelcie Elizabeth Crawford, 24, 42 North Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up April 26 on a bench warrant.
• Zachary Patrick Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged April 26 with petit larceny and resisting arrest.
• Richard Joseph David, 42, 60 Frances St., Auburn, was charged April 24 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Tiffany Imani Sabb, 28, 40 South St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.
• Quindale Bacon, 33, 3 Derby Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 26 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, resisting arrest and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
County
• Tyrell S. Dowdell, 34, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged April 24 with second-degree possession of prison contraband.
• Taylor P. Harris, 36, 65 Bay State Road, Unit BR, Boston, was charged April 25 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Jeremy W. Ketcham, 28, 600 Sharpsteen Road, Genoa, was charged April 24 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Reynaldo A. Ratcliffe-Sierra, 24, 69 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree possession of prison contraband.
State
• Timothy M. Baker, 47, Port Byron, was charged April 26 with second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
