Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 28, 2020

City
• Zachary R. Deloach, 27, 239 Rowland St., Syracuse, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 27.
• Austin W. Rotach Jr., 25, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was picked up on a bench warrant April 27.
• Kayla R. Kopecki, 22, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. J56, Auburn, was charged with false personation April 28 and picked up on a bench warrant.
• Christopher M. Komoroski, 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged April 28 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.
• Stephen E. Wooldridge Jr., 49, 705 Coleman St., Dayton, Texas, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 28 and charged with third-degree criminal sale of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana and fifth-degree possession of marijuana and picked up on a bench warrant.
• Francis A. Cook, 44, 26 N. Fulton, Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 29.
• Lynn M. Boothroyd, 46, 5541 Silver Street Road, Fleming, was picked up on a probation violation April 28.
• Christopher B. Titus, 36, 13 Upper Dr., Auburn, was charged April 28 with petit larceny.
• Donnie G. Hughes, 49, 148 Park Place, Auburn, was charged April 28 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Dublas Anibal Hernandez, 24, 101 Quill Ave., X135, Auburn, was charged April 29 with petit larceny.
• Sam Paul Mallory, 42, 49 Oak St., Auburn, was charged April 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Andre D. Denman, 37, 124 North St., Auburn, was charged April 30 with forcible touching.
County
• Lorie A. Mosher, 64, 107 Ross Place, Auburn, was charged April 27 with petit larceny.
• Rebecca Lynn Hartman, 46, 27 Willard St., Geneva, was charged April 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
• James L.W. Thompson, 29, Moravia, was charged April 30 with driving while intoxicated first-offense and third-degree criminal tampering.
State
• James B. Yon, 51, Auburn, was charged April 28 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree forgery and third-degree identity theft.
• Patrick S. Maloney, 45, Rochester, was charged April 30 with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent first-offense and driving while intoxicated first-offense.
