Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 28, 2020

City

• Zachary R. Deloach, 27, 239 Rowland St., Syracuse, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 27.

• Austin W. Rotach Jr., 25, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was picked up on a bench warrant April 27.

• Kayla R. Kopecki, 22, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. J56, Auburn, was charged with false personation April 28 and picked up on a bench warrant.

• Christopher M. Komoroski, 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged April 28 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.

• Stephen E. Wooldridge Jr., 49, 705 Coleman St., Dayton, Texas, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 28 and charged with third-degree criminal sale of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana and fifth-degree possession of marijuana and picked up on a bench warrant.

• Francis A. Cook, 44, 26 N. Fulton, Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 29.

• Lynn M. Boothroyd, 46, 5541 Silver Street Road, Fleming, was picked up on a probation violation April 28.

• Christopher B. Titus, 36, 13 Upper Dr., Auburn, was charged April 28 with petit larceny.