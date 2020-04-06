Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 6, 2020

City
• John William Mitchell III, 38, 1 Orchard St., Apt. A, Auburn, was picked up April 1 on a bench warrant.
• Todd Jeffrey Chapman Jr., 35, 29 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Niiasia Genay Alim, 26, 136 North St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kashiem Love Thomas Williams, 20, 22 Dewline Road, Liverpool, was charged April 3 with first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
County
• Fred R. Williams Jr., 33, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged April 5 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property and second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Eva V. Auguscik, 50, Auburn, was charged April 3 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• Richard J. Elster, 57, Cortland, was charged March 31 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• A 17-year-old from Sennett was charged April 5 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
• Aaron Vanvorst, 30, Scriba, was charged April 5 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Marlon A. Barroso, 21, Syracuse, was charged April 4 with petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification.
