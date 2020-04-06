Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 6, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• John William Mitchell III, 38, 1 Orchard St., Apt. A, Auburn, was picked up April 1 on a bench warrant.

• Todd Jeffrey Chapman Jr., 35, 29 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Niiasia Genay Alim, 26, 136 North St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kashiem Love Thomas Williams, 20, 22 Dewline Road, Liverpool, was charged April 3 with first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Fred R. Williams Jr., 33, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged April 5 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property and second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Eva V. Auguscik, 50, Auburn, was charged April 3 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs.

• Richard J. Elster, 57, Cortland, was charged March 31 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.