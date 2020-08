Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Cody M. Christoff, 22, 53 Barber St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 8 on a bench warrant.

• Adam L. Delaney, 31, 1426 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, was picked up Aug. 8 on a bench warrant.

• David E. King Sr., 41, 48 Orchard St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 7 on a bench warrant.

• Robin M. Ray, 28, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 9 on a bench warrant.

• Yaritza I. Ruperto, 38, 16 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 9 on a bench warrant.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, 33 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Neale A. Taylor, 21, 15 First Hill St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 7 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• James J. Williams Jr., 37, 910 W. State St., Ithaca, was picked up Aug. 9 on a bench warrant.

County