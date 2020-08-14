Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 14, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Sean M. Bell, 29, 768 Clark St. Road, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 10.

• Jacob A. Monty, 18, 300 Tower Ave., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 11 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Leefree A. Petty, 31, 1001 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged Aug. 11 with third-degree robbery.

• Ashley L. Snow, 34, 378 E. Third St., Corning, was charged Aug. 11 with menacing a police officer or peace officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 12.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 30, 9563 Powers Road, Cato, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 13.

• Joshua M. Borza, 34, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with criminal mischief.

• Demetri M. Daniul, 22, 10 Munro Ave., Auburn was charged Aug. 13 with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.