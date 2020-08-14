Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 14, 2020

City
• Sean M. Bell, 29, 768 Clark St. Road, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 10.
• Jacob A. Monty, 18, 300 Tower Ave., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 11 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Leefree A. Petty, 31, 1001 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged Aug. 11 with third-degree robbery.
• Ashley L. Snow, 34, 378 E. Third St., Corning, was charged Aug. 11 with menacing a police officer or peace officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 12.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 30, 9563 Powers Road, Cato, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 13.
• Joshua M. Borza, 34, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with criminal mischief.
• Demetri M. Daniul, 22, 10 Munro Ave., Auburn was charged Aug. 13 with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Justin M. Decapio, 29, 101 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Michael M. Flint, 19, 2 Arnold St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with petit larceny.
County
• Rachel L. Kotvis, 25, 6700 Conesus Springwater Road, Conesus, was charged Aug. 10 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Dewitt Oliver, 30, Locke, was charged Aug. 10 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Nicholas J. Stadelmann, 39, 12448 Filkins Road, Ira was charged Aug. 11 with third-degree menacing.
• Daniel D. Finn, 34, 896 Main St., Locke, was charged Aug. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jack D. Calkins, 30, 12405 Kasson Way, Victory, was charged Aug. 12 with endangering the welfare of a child.
State
• Trevor M. Burdick, 20, Red Creek, was charged Aug. 11 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Edward M. Babiarz, 30, was charged Aug. 13 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!