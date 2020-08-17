Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 17, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Michael J. Bassett, 36, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth M. Curry, 25, 9 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with resisting arrest.

• Timothy M. Cutler, 37, 31 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

• Richard J. David, 42, 97 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building 30, Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with criminal obstruction of breath, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.

County

• Brianne Marie Rogler, 34, 195 N. Main St., Moravia, was charged Aug. 14 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree filing a false instrument and misuse of food stamps.

• Dewitt Oliver, 30, 892 Main St., Locke, was charged Aug. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kathleen Y. Mattos, 59, 1952 Weeks Road, Skaneateles, was charged Aug. 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

