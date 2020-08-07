Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 7, 2020

City
• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with criminal mischief.
• Brian S. Wilkinson, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with first-degree rape.
• Timothy M. Caza, 57, 14 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4.
• Robert J. Gross, 46, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, Apt. K 60, Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• John W. Mitchell III, 39, 40 South Ave., Apt. 12, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4 and charged with resisting arrest.
• Brandon J. Bell, 21, 18 Baker Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5.
• Junnell E. Copes, 34, 110 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with third-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Michael B. Graham, 48, 43 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Martin L. Scott, 28, 3 LaFayette Place, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing.
• Brandi R. Baida, 29, 80 Owasco St., Upper, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree criminal mischief.
• Nigell K. Johnson, 38, 11 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Joseph L. Name, 34, 44 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Michael A. Pealo Jr., 26, 63 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with second-degree criminal trespass.
County
• Bayron Herber Martinez-Perez, 30, 2403 Sherwood Road, Scipio, was charged Aug. 4 with driving while intoxicated first-offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first-offense.
• Joseph S. Barney, 40, 953 Main St., Locke, was charged Aug. 4 with failure to notify of a sex offender address change.
• Vann Michael Macknail, 36, 181 Woodlawn Ave., was charged Aug. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Thomas A. Grant, 24, 11076 Cooper St., Conquest, was charged Aug. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kyle J. Phillips, 29, 7430 North St., Sennett, was charged Aug. 6 with failure to notify of a sex offender address change and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
State
• Cara L. Castagna, 36, Camillus, was charged Aug. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica L. Jones, 32, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 4 with petit larceny.
• James N. Ross, 36, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 6 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
