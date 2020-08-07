Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with criminal mischief.

• Brian S. Wilkinson, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with first-degree rape.

• Timothy M. Caza, 57, 14 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4.

• Robert J. Gross, 46, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, Apt. K 60, Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• John W. Mitchell III, 39, 40 South Ave., Apt. 12, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4 and charged with resisting arrest.

• Brandon J. Bell, 21, 18 Baker Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5.

• Junnell E. Copes, 34, 110 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with third-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Michael B. Graham, 48, 43 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing.