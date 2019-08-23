City
• Tyrone S. Davis Jr., 23, 402 Ivy Ridge Road, Apt. 16, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 19.
• Christopher B. Titus, 35, 13 Upper Dr., Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Carmen A. DiMarco, 67, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with fourth-degree criminal mischief
• Jennifer Ruth Telvock, 38, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Philip M. Shutter, 24, Clyde, was charged Aug. 19 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1 percent with a prior conviction and first-degree driving while intoxicated.
• Savannah C. Horner, 30, Summerhill, was charged Aug. 20 with third-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Bishop Todd James Prenatt, 24, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree sale of marijuana.
• John Pershing Moulton III, 45, 56 Wegman St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Kilie Anne Harvey, 33, 18 South Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Rodney C. Miller, 30, Conquest, was charged Aug. 22 with aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.