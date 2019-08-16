City
• Stephanie Rose Wilson, 38, 721 Carner Road, Port Byron, was picked up Aug. 12 on an executive bench warrant.
• Shannon Ruth Whitmore, 24, 103 Vananden St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree assault.
• James David Williams Jr., 35, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 10, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with petit larceny.
• Bryan Elliot Premo, 30, transient, was picked up Aug. 13 on a bench warrant.
• Jessica Marie Morales, 35, transient, was picked up Aug. 13 on a bench warrant.
• Steven Howard Mumford, 41, 49 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with resisting arrest.
• James Arthur Harmon Jr., 32, 27 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with second-degree obstructing government administration, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
• James B. Yon Jr., 50, 195 North St. Apt. 1B, Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with petit larceny.
• Charles Williams Sr., 42, 25 Dexter Ave., was charged Aug. 15 with a sentence violation.
• Brian E. Rhodes, 48, 313 Pleasantview Drive, Liverpool, was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 15 and charged with forcible touching.
State
• Christopher J. Pickett, 27, Rochester, was charged Aug. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Keno Ramsay, 23, Auburn, was charged Aug. 15 with second-degree assault, first-degree assault and first-degree promoting prison contraband.