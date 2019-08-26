City
• Alixander Joseph Curnow, 22, 5 West St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with petit larceny.
• Levon Edward Johnson, 39, 65 South St., Apt. 305, Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Aysha Lynn Richardson, 21, 45 Chedell Pl., Apt. 1., Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Austin Richard Deal, 31, 36 Cayuga St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with obstruction of breathing.
• Raymond Flor Colon, 52, 44 Wallace St., left apartment, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Jennifer Lee Hall, 36, 408 Seneca Dr., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
State
• Amyjo Underwood, 49, Moravia, was charged Aug. 24 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Thomas Jabaut, 44, Cato, was charged Aug. 25 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
County
• Stephen M. Nicoletta, 57, 269 Glasgow St., Clyde, was charged Aug. 6 with petit larceny.
• Joshua Caige Morrison, 26, 4231 Long Hill Rd., Moravia, was charged Aug. 7 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Cody Arthur Reeves, 25, 20 Milliken Rd., Lansing, was charged Aug. 11 with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Kattie J. Corey, 35, 10 Grove St., Moravia, was charged Aug. 13 with resisting arrest.
• Justin Michael McDeid, 29, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with third-degree robbery and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Darnell J. Wilson, 27, 25 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Scott Stanley Robbins, 41, 11.5 Academy St., Marathon, was picked up Aug. 14 on a bench warrant.
• Dylan Cole Williams, 26, 6641 South St., Wolcott, was charged Aug. 14 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Matthew J. Grzasko, 38, 64 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Gregory William Davis, 33, 8289 W. Loop Rd., Montezuma, was charged Aug. 16 with obstructing governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Thomas C. Smith, 49, 218 Hinman Rd., Summerhill, was charged Aug. 17 with unlawfully growing cannabis.
• Alanson D. Burlingame, 35, 5992 Franklin Rd., Sempronius, was charged Aug. 20 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Jessica R. Sprague, 37, 5995 Franklin Rd., Sempronius, was charged Aug. 20 with second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon or instrument and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Frank D. Wieczorek, 51, 721 Carner Rd. Montezuma, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Zackary M. Ingleston, 23, 13381 Craine Rd., Sterling, was charged Aug. 22 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with suspended registration.
• Andrea C. Beagle, 37, 20 Lower Ln., Brutus, was charged Aug. 24 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Tab L. Carmon, 29, 5989 Davis Point Rd., Aurelius, was charged Aug. 25 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-offense driving while intoxicated.