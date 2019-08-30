City
• Shawn William Nier, 44, 1 Madison Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Kayla Ryanne Kopecki, 21, 33 Sherman St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Lee Michael Potter, 29, 123 Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 28 on a bench warrant and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Christopher KD Barnwell, 19, 33 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 27 on a bench warrant.
• Austin Richard Deal, 31, 36 Cayuga St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Lavonte Alexander McLeod, 20, 28 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 28 with third- and fourth-degree sale of marijuana.
• Martin Nieves Gomez III, 42, 32 Liberty St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 28 on a bench warrant.
• Michael John Tarry, 33, 3 Mattie Pl., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.
State
• Timothy A. McBride, 51, Cayuga, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Emmanuel Walls, 34, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with first-offense aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, first-offense driving while intoxicated, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Karli P. Teitsch, 27, Skaneateles, was charged Aug. 27 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Jamie E. Camacho, 33, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• David K. Kalet, 31, Jordan, was charged Aug. 28 with third-degree criminal trespassing and petit larceny.
• A 16-year-old from Auburn was charged Aug. 28 with petit larceny.